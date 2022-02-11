State health officials are working to reduce disparities in health care delivery and offer real-life experiences to those studying public health.

One of those interventions is the Health Equity Ambassador Program at colleges and universities.

The Health Equity Ambassador Program, also known as HEAP, trains college students in public health. The students in turn give back to their college community through outreach programs.

Health Equity Director, Krissie Guerard said, “Students on a campus will work with faculty supervisors to plan and organize health and health equity events on their college campuses.”

The campus events are held periodically for the duration of the contract with the health equity office and can include things like COVID vaccinations or other treatment and prevention measures for illnesses.

Minot State University is the first campus in North Dakota to take part in HEAP.

“It’s actually amazing. Like come to think about it, we’re just told to make public health events and we have the funding to do so, that’s so much freedom to really make a difference in the world,” said Health Equity Ambassador Paolo Panales.

Their first event was a vaccination clinic and Panales said, “We increased information and knowledge about the vaccine and we actually had personal reach out to students to talk about questions or their concerns.

“We had, as a group, made info cards to answer some common questions as well as being available for questions. We actually saw an increased turnout in the fifth covid vaccine clinic on campus.”

The ambassadors are now in the planning stage of a blood drive to make up for the blood shortage in the community.

Health Equity Ambassador Achille Tenekeu said, “It’s more about raising awareness about how much need is there for blood.”

The health equity office gives grants to ambassadors for their college outreach programs. With the success of Minot State’s HEAP, the health equity office is looking to sign on three other colleges and universities.

The ambassadors say future events will continue to tackle community health needs and reduce delivery gaps on campuses.