MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Saturday is week one for college football around the country.

Beaver fans will be showing up to root on Minot State as they host Winona State.

Minot State Football is kicking off its 2022 season on Saturday, September 3.

With college football comes tailgating, and that is something that MSU is trying to take to the next level.

“We’ve also partnered with a bunch of great sponsors, with a lot of great departments here on campus and a lot of local businesses in the community, to bring live music, to bring bounce castles and a lot of really great entertainment,” said Minot State University Assistant Director of Athletics for Revenue and Fan Development, Sal Rodriguez.

The weather for the season opener is looking to be in the mid-’80s, which can be hot if you’re outside for hours.

That is why Sal Rodriguez says it is important to create and keep a safe atmosphere.

“I think the biggest thing for us here at Minot State is seeing everyone have a great time, obviously we put in a lot of hours and a lot of work to host a can’t miss event, and when folks come out and have a great time and leave with a smile, that’s really what it’s all about,” added Rodriguez

At the first tailgate of the season, Euphoria will be performing along with the MSU marching band.

There will be activities for the kids, as well as food, like Mama Mac’s Food Truck.

Minot State is looking at close to a full set of spots taken for the home opener.

“Tailgating officially starts at 11 o’clock, music starts at 11 too, you can come early but we ask that if you don’t have a spot you wait for 11 o’clock so we can get you slotted in accordingly. Otherwise, come out have a great time with all our sponsors and friends and go Beavers,” said Rodriguez

Tailgating has moved to the MSU Dome east lot due to campus renovations.

Officials say stay hydrated and drink moderately.

The game kicks off at 1 o’clock.

Rodriguez says the tailgating lot opens to fans at 11 a.m.