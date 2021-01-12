Minot State, Minot Public Schools team up to solve substitute teacher shortage

Minot State University and Minot Public Schools are teaming up to fill a need in the area.

As COVID cases were once climbing in the state, the school district saw an increase of teacher absences. But with help from the MSU education department, they were able to fill the gap with students that are looking to start a teaching career.

Now, students can fill in as substitutes until teachers return.

“It’s so beneficial for both of us. We are able to provide schools for students for practicum and clinical student teaching experiences. And hopefully, after these students graduate, they may come to our district later on looking for teaching positions which benefit both of us greatly,” said Assistant Superintendent Tracey Lawson.

Lawson says since case numbers are going down in the state, they are starting to see fewer teachers absent. But they are always looking for substitutes.