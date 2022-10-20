MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Minot State Business Information Technology Department and Computer Science Department along with MSU SWIFT (Students With Interest in Future Technology) Club and the Computer Science Club have partnered together to present NoDakon 2022.

According to a news release, the cybersecurity awareness-themed event is geared toward students and the greater Minot community interested in cybersecurity and will be on the Minot State campus all day on October 26.

“NoDakon 2022 is MSU’s premier cybersecurity event,” said Kristi Berg, chair and professor in business information technology. “The event features activities for all students during the day including a bug bounty workshop, demonstrations by the SWIFT and Computer Science Clubs, and a speaker from North Dakota Information Technology discussing career paths and certifications. The afternoon eSports event is open to the public as well as the MSU community. All are encouraged to attend and try out your skills against the eSports team. The event will conclude with a panel featuring cyber professionals discussing current and emerging cybersecurity topics.”

MSU will kick off NoDakon 2022 for students with a welcome from SWIFT and the Computer Science Club with refreshments sponsored by Trinity Health at 10 a.m. in Old Main 316.

Jesse Clark’s Bug Bounty Workshop will be at 10:30 a.m. and a demonstration by Raspberry Pi will be at 12 p.m. These two events will also be taking place in Old Main 316.

SRT is sponsoring a Lunch, Learn, and Network event at 12:30 p.m. at the Northwest Art Center on the lower level of the Gordon B. Olson Library.

The ND Information Technology: Cyber Tools and Jobs presentation will be back in Old Main 316 at 2 p.m.

The community and student portion of NoDakon 2022 will begin with eSports: Demo and Learn t Play with refreshments provided by Verendrye Electric Cooperative at 3:30 p.m. at Old Main 316 and the day will finish with a panel discussion titled: Current and Emerging Cyber Security Issues at Ann Nicole Nelson Hall in Old Main at 6 p.m.

For more information, visit the NoDakon 2022 website.