Minot State Nursing department takes extra precautions to protect faculty and students from COVID-19

Colleges and universities across the state have taken precautions to combat the spread of COVID-19.

At Minot State, the Nursing department has taken extra steps to ensure the safety of both faculty and students such as weekly testing, increased sanitization and extra PPE.

In order to collect hours for experience, those in the program also have to enter hospitals or other healthcare facilities.

Discussions of departmental safety along with the safety of those in the community went into the creation of this new plan.

“We wanted to — not only — ensure that they were protected but also to make sure that — it maintained a level of protection within our community and our clinical sites — to make sure that we were doing everything possible on our end to minimize risk however we could,” Nursing Department Chair Dr. April Warren said.

The department also recently received a grant to for expansion on their simulation classroom, as a safer substitute than going into a nursing home or hospital.