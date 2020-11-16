Minot State Nursing faculty volunteering shifts at hospital, community testing events

As COVID-19 surges across North Dakota, hospitals and other healthcare facilities are looking for help anywhere they can to fill the need.

One group has stepped up to the challenge are faculty from Minot State University’s Nursing Department.

Whether it be community testing, flu vaccinations, or picking up extra shifts at Trinity Hospital, they’re lending a hand with it all.

One instructor who has helped with community mass testing says she wanted to help no matter what no questions asked.

“We’re just jumping in to help our community because it’s just becoming more and more of an issue and there’s more awareness I mean everyday there’s even more awareness and our numbers have been increasing and so we’re seeing a lot more people at the testing events so none of us are really batting an eye,” Nursing instructor Kim Tiedman said.

The feeling of helping the community has resonated throughout the department.. as many who have not been on a shift at a hospital in years are jumping back in.

The head of the Nursing department says this movement was never expected, but it is a show of what the profession is all about.

“I think the one thing — you know that will always motivate nurses is the heart that’s behind the profession and I think — that leads us all to always start the next day again to really make sure that we’re contributing to a greater purpose and pulling together as a community,” Dr. April Warren said.

Minot State University is hosting weekly community testing events at the Dome.