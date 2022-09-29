MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Right now, there’s a big need for more teachers in North Dakota.

And leaders at Minot State University say they’ve come up with a new plan to help young men and women get started.

Minot State has launched the Aspire program , so the students can have a head start on their teaching careers.

The high school students will receive a dual credit introduction to special education classes, peer mentors, a one-day campus experience, and the development of a pathway toward an education degree.

Another goal of the program is to help combat the teacher shortage in the state and country.

“The Department of Public Instruction in North Dakota has set a goal for trying to get students at the high school level interested in this field. And as part of that, they’re agreeing to help pay for the tuition for the dual credit course,” said Holly Pederson, the chair of the Department of Special Education.

There are 25 spots open, and the program is open to high school students across the state.

School administrators and counselors must submit student nominations by October 15.