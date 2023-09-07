MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Minot State just announced a new scholarship for incoming freshmen.

According to a news release, the Academic Excellence Scholarship will give them the chance to get up to $10,000.

“We are so excited to offer a GPA-only based scholarship,” said Enrollmet Services Director Michelle Sayler. “We have seen fewer students submitting their ACT and SAT scores, and this gives a scholarship opportunity to those students who are not taking those tests.”

New freshmen admitted before the February 5, 2024 deadline that also meet the academic standards are automatically eligible for the award.

Depending on the final unweighted GPAs from high school, the scholarship will award funds every year a student is enrolled at MSU, for a maximum of four years.

“The Academic Excellence Scholarship provides an easy way for new freshmen students to predict their level of eligibility for our exciting new renewable scholarship,” said Financial Aid Director Laurie Weber.

The total scholarship awards amounts will be determined by a student’s final unweighted GPA, broken into four tiers:

$2,500 for a 3.0-3.49

$5,000 for a 3.5-3.69

$7,500 for a 3.7-3.89

$10,000 for a 3.9+

This new scholarship will replace the Automatic 4-Year Award, which was based off final unweighted GPA and ACT or SAT score.

“The ACT/SAT has not been a requirement for the admissions process for some time now,” Sayler explained. “This new scholarship model is a better fit for prospective students.”

The scholarship will empower prospective full-time students with a renewable financial aid opportunity, the total award amount will be split evenly between four years.

“Newly admitted incoming freshmen students will be automatically evaluated for the Academic Excellence Scholarship upon admission to MInot State, and they can also apply for additional Minot State scholarships,” Weber added. “The 2024-25 Minto State Scholarship Application will open December 1, 2023 for these additional scholarships with a deadline of February 15, 2024.”

91% of MSU’s freshmen students get scholarships and/or grants to help with the costs of their education.