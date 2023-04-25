MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Minot State University College of Business will be hosting its first Academic Showcase.

According to a news release, the showcase is happening on April 27, with the opening ceremony at 9 a.m. in Ann Nicole Nelson Hall. Presentations will happen from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. on the third floor of Old Main. Judging will take place starting at 11:30 a.m. and will last for 30 minutes and the Award Ceremony will be scheduled for 12:15 p.m. in Ann Nicole Nelson Hall.

“We hope to hold this event every spring and involve the Minot community even further,” said Event Coordinator and Director of International Programs Maleeha Latif. “It’s a great chance for students to showcase their work and network with industry professionals. We want to give our students the opportunity to present to more than just their professors.”

This showcase will help show the talents of Minot State and area high school students to a larger group of people outside the school faculty. These types of projects have led to student publications, acceptance to conferences, strengthened graduate school applications, and job offers.

There will be 34 projects with 62 MSU and high school students in five tracts: High School (six), Undergraduate Group (12), Undergraduate Individual (six), Graduate Group, (four), and GRaduate Individual (six).

The topics will span across the MSU College of Business disciplines with accounting, finance, management information systems, management, marketing, entrepreneurship, international business, and sports management.