Minot State Pride Club looking forward to new beginning

Clubs on college campuses can provide a sense of belonging and community for many students.

Minot State University now has that space for LGBTQ students and faculty on campus.

The Pride Club was started this year, and it’s a place where members can discuss any issues they’re going through.

The president says the group is a safe space, where everyone is welcome.

“There’s at times where some students are out and some other students are closeted still and this gives them a good opportunity to connect with others and hear their story,” MSU Pride Club President Steven Fehr-Dallolio said.

He says the club is currently working on a Pride event, planned for this fall.

