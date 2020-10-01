Coronavirus
Minot State professor shares glimpse into people’s lives during pandemic through art

An artist’s inspiration can come from anywhere, and one art professor from Minot State University used social media during the pandemic as a source for the “Pursue” gallery.

Ryan Stander asked friends what ideas or struggles they had and used a letter-press to fill in the blank with their answers.

He says the exhibit offers a glimpse into people’s lives during COVID-19.

“I had a little insight into maybe what they’re struggling with or what their goals or ideals are and to me that was a really beautiful kind of connection to these people that were posting, you know, what was important to them,” Stander said.

The exhibit will be on display on the campus until Nov. 6.

