Minot State ranks high among best colleges

Minot State University was found, once again, to be among the top schools in the country.

It’s a great recognition, but where does it come from?

Personal finance website WalletHub ranked Minot State University as the best college in the state and the 22nd best in the midwest.



More than 1,000 colleges and universities were compared, based on 33 key measures, some being things like cost or career outcomes.

Minot State University came out on top for admission rate and cost, and not too far behind for gender and racial diversity and student-faculty ratio, which are all things students say they do notice and like about MSU.

“It’s cheaper than the other schools I was trying to go to,” freshman Skyler Grenstiner said. “And they’re really cool about letting me bring him here,” she referenced to her service dog.



Junior Derek Aagenes said, “I think it’s the inclusion of everybody. There are lots of events going on whether it’s multicultural, campus ministry, whatever, there’s plenty to get involved in.”



“I’d have to say its affordability,” said senior Taylor Sprowl. “I have all the way here from Ohio so I could work two jobs and pay for school without student debt. And the professors make it really easy to work around your schedule and make sure everyone can have the same accessibility to their education.”



“I’d have to say the best thing is the fact that it’s a small campus, so the teachers really get to know you better than a bigger school would,” senior Dustin Wilcox said.

MSU’s marketing director Teresa Loftesnes said the university usually does do well when general data is collected and compared to other schools, especially when the cost is involved.



A big reason for that is because back in 2010, MSU started offering in-state tuition to all students, no matter where they’re from.



While that’s a major deciding factor for a lot of students, Loftesnes encourages potential students to learn more and look beyond that.

“We can appreciate that because we need that as one of our bullets to sell Minot State University but we really admire those groups that look at our academic programs and rate us at the top of their list in special education, business programs, or online programs, because then that speaks to the quality of Minot State University’s academic programs,” she said.



While the university is honored to be on WalletHub’s list, lists from many sources often come out and rank universities based on incomplete data collection.