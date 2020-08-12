Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Minot State receives grant for special education degrees

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Superintendent Kirsten Baesler says a new partnership with Minot State University will help ease the state’s shortage of special education teachers.

Minot State will receive a $750,000 grant to pay for scholarships for 20 paraprofessionals who work with special education students.

The grant money will help the paraprofessionals earn bachelor of science degrees with a major in special education.

The $750,000 comes from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, approved by Congress in March, which included emergency assistance to schools.   

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/12

Protein Sweeteners

Wednesday's Forecast: Sunny & hot with evening severe storm chances

NDC AUG 12

Larks baseball

Mandan Fire Help

Saint Mary's Football

Williston Soccer

Face Masks

Minot Busing

Tuesday, August 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 8/11

Mamas Llama's

Watford City House Fire

Park Name

Missing Pets

Rolla Special Election

Voices of War

Flooded Farmland

Unplanted Land

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss