Minot State receives grant for special education degrees

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Superintendent Kirsten Baesler says a new partnership with Minot State University will help ease the state’s shortage of special education teachers.

Minot State will receive a $750,000 grant to pay for scholarships for 20 paraprofessionals who work with special education students.

The grant money will help the paraprofessionals earn bachelor of science degrees with a major in special education.

The $750,000 comes from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, approved by Congress in March, which included emergency assistance to schools.