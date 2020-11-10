Minot State sees a surge in people being tested for COVID-19

With the rise in COVID cases across the state, the demand for testing has increased.

One example is at Minot State University, which has seen an increase in testing since the beginning of the fall semester. The school offers three hours of testing opportunity twice a week and two of those hours are open to the public.

The vice president of Student Affairs says that’s where they see most of their tests being used.

He says just last week they had 350 tests available and ran out within the first 45 minutes.

“We added an additional hour. Some time set aside for Minot State. And then also, we increased our capacity to 500 test per event,” said Vice President of Student Affairs Kevin Harmon.

The next testing event will be this Friday. People in the community can attend between 9 and 11 a.m. at the MSU Dome.