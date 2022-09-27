MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Minot State will shine a light on domestic violence in October for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

According to a news release, on Oct. 1, purple ribbons will be tied on trees and poles throughout campus and the campus Quad will light up with purple lights to raise awareness for domestic violence.

“It may seem like a small gesture; however, it signifies that there are people that care and that individuals do not need to go through this alone,” said Lisa Dooley, Minot State Title IX coordinator. “Together, we can shine a brighter light to end domestic violence in our community.”

Throughout October, the University will have different events planned to keep domestic violence awareness in the public eye.

On Thursday, campus community members are asked to wear purple, take a picture, and post it to the MSI Life social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram, using the hashtag #PurpleThursdays2022 to show awareness and be entered to win prizes.

On Thursday, Oct. 6, from 10-11 a.m., Minot State faculty, staff, and students may pick up a purple heart cookie outside the Student Activities office.

At 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, a self-defense class will be offered in the wrestling practice room in the MSU Dome.

If interested in attending, please register by emailing Lisa Dooley at lisa.dooley@MinotStateU.edu.

Class size is limited, interested participants are encouraged to register early.

Domestic Violence Awareness Month was launched nationwide in October 1987 as a way to connect and unite individuals and organizations working on domestic violence issues while raising awareness for those issues.

Over the past 30+ years, much progress has been made to support domestic violence victims and survivors, hold abusers accountable, and create and update legislation to further those goals.