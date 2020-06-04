Minot State Special Education department kicks off pilot program

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Minot State University announced last month it received a grant to start up a pilot program in the Special Education Department.

The $252,000 grant provided by the Department of Public Instruction allows for nine paraprofessionals to complete an accelerated version of the four-year degree.

Plus, funds will cover tuition for all six semesters.

One student we spoke with says thanks to the grant she can achieve the goal of getting her dream job as a teacher.

“I’m just excited because this finally gives me that opportunity financially to pursue the career that I’ve dreamed of for many years and you know, I have a huge support system like my coworkers, my bosses, my family,” Minot State student and Sunnyside Elementary paraprofessional Emilee Knudsvig said.

The Department chair at the college says there were more than 50 applicants.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Online Workshops

Thumbnail for the video titled "Online Workshops"

Unemployment in ND

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unemployment in ND"

Driving Violations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Driving Violations"

Reading Corps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reading Corps"

SUPERSIZED KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/4

Thumbnail for the video titled "SUPERSIZED KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/4"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/4

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/4"

701 Capital Cornhole

Thumbnail for the video titled "701 Capital Cornhole"

A seasonable Thursday forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "A seasonable Thursday forecast"

Golf Talk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Talk"

Cancer Treatments

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cancer Treatments"

Chief Health Strategist

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chief Health Strategist"

Warrant Issued

Thumbnail for the video titled "Warrant Issued"

Hazen Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Baseball"

Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

COVID-19 Survivor

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Survivor"

Gorman Pleas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gorman Pleas"

NDR Funds

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDR Funds"

Zakian Resigns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Zakian Resigns"

Covid & Pools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Covid & Pools"

Patterson Place

Thumbnail for the video titled "Patterson Place"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge