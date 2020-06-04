Minot State Special Education department kicks off pilot program

Minot State University announced last month it received a grant to start up a pilot program in the Special Education Department.

The $252,000 grant provided by the Department of Public Instruction allows for nine paraprofessionals to complete an accelerated version of the four-year degree.

Plus, funds will cover tuition for all six semesters.

One student we spoke with says thanks to the grant she can achieve the goal of getting her dream job as a teacher.

“I’m just excited because this finally gives me that opportunity financially to pursue the career that I’ve dreamed of for many years and you know, I have a huge support system like my coworkers, my bosses, my family,” Minot State student and Sunnyside Elementary paraprofessional Emilee Knudsvig said.

The Department chair at the college says there were more than 50 applicants.