MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A university is now preparing to set up a bubble so that their athletes can better their skills even with the unforgiving North Dakota winters.

If you are driving past the Minot State football field, you will see hundreds of both students and athletic department workers setting up the bubble.

This bubble setup takes everyone’s hard work, however, this is not an easy task.

“That process usually lasts about four to five days and so we just started the process, the real work was this morning. We started this morning at 7:30, and we work from 7:30 to about 6:30 p.m. in two different shifts and we have our student-athletes and our staff are the ones that do the manual labor,” said Minot State Athletic Director, Kevin Forde.

As a student-athlete, it can be difficult keeping up with your game in feet of snow, especially with the majority of spring sports being outdoors.

The bubble ensures that athletes are able to improve their game, even when the weather doesn’t cooperate.

“Our team specifically a consistent area, place, and time to practice indoors. It also does help bring in some, like for softball for instance and soccer, it does help bring in some home matches, into the bubble. From my understanding, before the bubble all the home games wouldn’t be played until April,” said Minot State Coordinator of Operations, Ryan Beckner.

Last year the bubble unfortunately collapsed due to the heavy amounts of snow received.

However, this year Minot State is taking extra steps to ensure the safety of the athletes, coaches, and spectators.

Not only is this bubble a huge help to MSU but it also provides relief to other local sports programs.

“I think the biggest thing if it’s teams practicing and just getting better as a team, and then the community and Minot State my biggest thing is for your lifetime to be active. That’s what I would say it brings to the community as a whole,” added Beckner.

Although MSU sports use it often during the winter, the bubble does have time available for members of the community.

More for information on the bubble visit the Minot State website.