MINOT, ND (KXNET) — The current World Cup soccer series in Qatar probably has a strong audience at Minot State University.
According to school officials, of the 32 countries participating in the games, 21 are represented in the student population on campus.
Below is a list of the World Cup countries represented at Minot State:
- Australia
- Brazil
- Cameroon
- Canada
- Costa Rica
- Ecuador
- England
- France
- Germany
- Ghana
- Iran
- Japan
- Mexico
- Netherlands
- Poland
- Qatar
- Saudi Arabia
- Senegal
- Serbia
- South Korea
- United States
The only countries in the World Cup not represented in the MSU student body: Tunisia, Wales, Denmark, Argentina, Belgium, Croatia, Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland and Uruguay.