MINOT, ND (KXNET) — The current World Cup soccer series in Qatar probably has a strong audience at Minot State University.

According to school officials, of the 32 countries participating in the games, 21 are represented in the student population on campus.

Below is a list of the World Cup countries represented at Minot State:

  • Australia
  • Brazil
  • Cameroon
  • Canada
  • Costa Rica
  • Ecuador
  • England
  • France
  • Germany
  • Ghana
  • Iran
  • Japan
  • Mexico
  • Netherlands
  • Poland
  • Qatar
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Senegal
  • Serbia
  • South Korea
  • United States

The only countries in the World Cup not represented in the MSU student body: Tunisia, Wales, Denmark, Argentina, Belgium, Croatia, Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland and Uruguay.

National flags of the countries participating in the World Cup