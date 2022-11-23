MINOT, ND (KXNET) — The current World Cup soccer series in Qatar probably has a strong audience at Minot State University.

According to school officials, of the 32 countries participating in the games, 21 are represented in the student population on campus.

Below is a list of the World Cup countries represented at Minot State:

Australia

Brazil

Cameroon

Canada

Costa Rica

Ecuador

England

France

Germany

Ghana

Iran

Japan

Mexico

Netherlands

Poland

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Serbia

South Korea

United States

The only countries in the World Cup not represented in the MSU student body: Tunisia, Wales, Denmark, Argentina, Belgium, Croatia, Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland and Uruguay.