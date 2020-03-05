Minot State student promotes inclusion in everyday life

Aubrey Barker is a Minot local and senior in the Communication Disorders Department at Minot State University. Throughout her academic career, Barker has encountered the concept of inclusion almost every day.

She said it is vital to have a successful environment, not only academically, but also socially.

“I think that inclusion is important because no matter what disabilities an individual has, they are still a person, they deserve to be included and supported just like every other person. Inclusion goes beyond just people with disabilities. No person ever wants to feel excluded from a group because of something they cannot change about themselves like gender, race, or ethnicity. So finding a way to include every person in some way is important,” said Barker.

Barker is a part of multiple organizations on campus, including Special Olympics and ASTEP (Advancing Students toward Education and Employment program). Barker was also the chair for the Spread the Word: Inclusion event at MSU.

She said having inclusive organizations and clubs like ASTEP, make the environment at MSU more comfortable for everyone.

“Having inclusive organizations at Minot State is important because it shows that Minot State is an inclusive campus. There are also other clubs that ASTEP students are involved in like MSU Life. I think having organizations on campus like this not only help the students with disabilities but also the students they are around,” she said.









Barker also explained that she is filled with joy each day as she observes relationships created by programs like ASTEP.

“Many of the ASTEP students have worked or helped out with sports teams so they have formed a lot of friendships with those athletes. It is heartwarming to be working in the library with a student and one of the athletes walks by to talk with the student like they are their best friend,” she said.

Barker added that the experiences and skills she has gained, inspire and motivate her toward her future career as a pediatric speech-language pathologist.

For more information about the ASTEP program at MSU, click HERE.