Minot State students could be paying for a new center

Last winter, the lower level of Minot State’s student center was damaged by a water line break. But, there is a silver lining.



Even though a lot of damage was done, students will get to choose the design.



“Anytime that we can talk about making an impact for future generations here at Minot State that’s exciting,” says Kevin Harmon, VP of student affairs.



The impact he’s talking about is a complete remodel of the first and second levels of the student center at MSU.



He adds, “It’s all about listening to our students and creating a space that’s functional for them and kind of a destination location on our campus.”

Senior Layne Sarsten agrees.

He says, “I think that’s where student tuition should go, more toward student service, more towards the utilities students are going to be using, and then a little bit less toward maybe some of the athletic side of things.”



College is a student’s home away from home but, no-one wants to pay for things they don’t need. Along with insurance money the school is receiving from the water break, the University says it could be a possibility that students will see a hike in fees to foot the bill.



“I think those are usually the students who take advantage of it, those freshman sophomores. When you first come here from who knows where this is going to be your first welcoming place to be,” says Sarsten.



The university says they hope to start the project by next Fall. Last week, students were presented with possible layouts for both floors. Harman says only the students will get to vote on the remodel this fall, and in this situation, they have the last say.



Sarsten adds, “In the long term, I think it’s good for the university as a whole.”

Harman also told us one model has the option of creating a meeting space for different clubs and organizations around campus.