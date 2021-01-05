Minot State students to pay same fees for in-person and online classes

Coronavirus
As college students get ready to head back to class for the spring semester, they may see a slight difference in the price they pay.

“We went to the state board and asked them to let us change our tuition and fee structure up.
So what we said is ‘a credit, is a credit, is a credit,’ said Brent Winiger.

The vice president of administration and finance at Minot State University says now, all students pay the same price. Before, students who took in-person classes paid different fees than students who did online learning.

But due to the pandemic, many students switch from online to in-person classes frequently.

Winiger says tuition for the spring semester will stay the same as fall 2020. They could see a possible increase in fall 2021.

KX News Trending Stories