Minot State To Offer A New Degree in Cybersecurity

Minot State University is offering a new degree that may help land students a job fairly easily after graduation.

Technology is a growing matter in our day and age. As we continue to bank, pay bills and communicate with it, cybersecurity efforts are increasing, which is why MSU will offer an undergraduate and minor degree, beginning next fall.

MSU professor, Scott Kast said there is predicted to be more than 3 million jobs available by 2021.

“We felt it was just time to go ahead and create this degree because like I said the jobs that are out there and the salary is so good,” Kast said.