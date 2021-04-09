Minot State to resume in-person classes at Minot AFB June 1

In-person Minot State University classes at the Minot Air Force Base will resume June 1, according to the university.

The coronavirus pandemic forced classes to online/distance learning at the air base in 2020.

Now, with COVID-19 vaccinations in place and virus cases generally on the decline, Minot State feels circumstances are safe enough to resume in-person teaching.

MSU’s Summer 2021 semester begins June 1 and runs through July 29.

In addition to summer classes at the Minot AFB, Minot State also plans three sessions of in-person classes during the Fall 2021 semester at the air base: August 23 to December 17, August 23 to October 14 and October 18 to December 19.

The university says on-base classes can be completed in a variety of “flexible formats” for military students, their dependents, veterans and the general public.

Registration for the summer term is currently open. There is no application fee for active-duty military personnel.