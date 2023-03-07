MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Minot State University has announced the addition of men’s club soccer for the Fall of 2023.

According to a news release, the team will not be affiliated with the Minot State Athletics Department and NCAA Division II, but it will be a part of the clubs at the university.

“We are excited to launch men’s club soccer as a new team at Minot State University,” said Vice President for Enrollment, Marketing, and Engagement, Jacek Mrozik. “Men’s soccer is one of the fastest growing sports in the U.S. and will soon become one of the fastest growing in the northern Great Plains. By starting this team now, Minot State will establish itself as a key player in men’s soccer in the region as the sport continues to grow.”

The Minot State University Beavers FC officially hired its first-ever coach, former MSU women’s soccer head coach, Jason Spain, who immediately started recruiting for the season and expects to have 25-30 players.

Spain is no stranger to Minot State or to starting new programs. He started the MSU women’s soccer and built it into a conference contender.

“We are pleased to have Jason as our head coach, with his experience and proven track record, I have full confidence that under his leadership, this team will succeed immediately in their first season,” said Mrozik. “With the World Cup coming to North America, the sport growing nationwide, and finding the right coach, all of this is perfectly aligned.”

The team will compete in the Great Plains Soccer Conference with teams from North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Minnesota.

The schedule for the team with going to be announced later in the spring.

“I am excited to start this opportunity to build this program from the ground up,” Spain said. “Minot State University Beavers FC will strive to be a leader within the region to help educate and expand soccer.”

