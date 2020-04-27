Minot State University admissions staff focus on reaching potential students virtually

Colleges across the country will be wrapping up their spring semesters in the coming weeks.

But recruiting students for the fall semester is not as straight-forward these days.

Minot State University relies heavily on in-person visits with high school and transfer students — like college fairs and school visits.

Due to COVID-19, MSU is looking into virtual means of meeting, like “Coffee with Counselors” which are video calls with potential students and their parents to answer their burning questions about college life.

“So Coffee with Counselors — that’s gonna be an awesome way for students to learn a little something, ask questions and really engage with our staff live. Likewise, we’ll probably have sessions where high school counselors can join and ask the questions that they may be having at this time as well,” Minot State Admissions Counselor Sal Rodriguez said.

