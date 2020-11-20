Minot State University adopts national initiative to get students talking about mental health

Talking about struggles with mental health can be a challenge for some people.

At Minot State University, students are coming together to make their peers feel safe to discuss any issues they’re facing through the Green Bandana Project.

The national initiative which started at the University of Wisconsin-Madison is geared toward information on resources for those struggling.

One coordinator for the movement says especially now, students should have the opportunity to open up.

“Recognizing that it’s OK, it’s OK to not be OK. It’s OK to need help, it’s OK to just need to talk to someone even if you don’t know what to say you can always listen — and it can be a system of support,” Residence Life Coordinator Abby Graves said.

She says students are currently completing surveys, which will be analyzed in the spring of 2021.