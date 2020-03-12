Minot State University alumnus makes an impact through motivational speaking

Ryan Fila arrived at Minot State University in 2016 to play football. However, ending up at a school in the middle of North Dakota was not on his radar, until he faced adversity in his second season of junior college.

“The school I was playing ball at was in California, and after I broke my leg I even started applying to Universities in California just as a student. I thought sports may be over for me, for the second time in my life. Then our recruiting coordinator came up to me during one of our football meetings, that I clutched into, and he said: “Hey I could definitely get you an offer to go play at Minot State.” To which I replied “Minot State, where’s that?” Fila said.





Fila made the move to Minot and quickly learned that any new destination is what you make of it.

“Many people who come to Minot and go to Minot State get caught in the trap. I believe that trap is a mindset that’s surrounded by things like ‘there’s nothing to do here’, ‘Why would you go up there?’ Minot is what you make it. If you choose to fall into this trap you won’t like Minot, you’ll think it’s dumb, and you won’t appreciate what it has to offer, but if you get out into the community, meet people, and take advantage of your time there you’ll find uniqueness and appreciation for the place,” Fila explained.

Fila is now a motivational speaker who owns a 501(c)3 non-profit called Motion Impact. The main target audience for Fila’s presentations is students. He said that because of the adversity he faced throughout his early years in life, it has helped him grow as a person, become independent and learn to tell his story to others.





“My father killing himself when I was 20 years old was a big moment as well. Motion Impact wouldn’t be a thing if that wouldn’t have happened. My father dying was the last push to get me on stage speaking to people about responding to adversity, and ultimately helping them achieve what they never thought achievable,” Fila said.

Fila explained that because of the size of his nonprofit, some schools or clubs are hesitant about having him as a speaker. However, he said he is determined to get his story and advice out there, he will take make any sacrifice; even living in his truck while speaking to youth across the country.

He spent most of 2019 traveling throughout the United States and Canada in his father’s Ford F-150 and spoke to 24 programs.

Fila said though, telling others his story is not what matters most to him.

“What I’m realizing now is that we all have a story, and me holding too much pride in mine doesn’t help anyone, it just boosts my fake ego. I have to use my story to connect with others, but from an angle to help them, not to look at me on some type of pedestal. My story isn’t what matters when I’m speaking, it’s the stories of those who are listening,” Fila said.

For more information about Fila and Motion Impact click here.

