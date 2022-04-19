MINOT, N.D. (AP) — The future of Minot State University’s sports bubble is up in the air after last week’s blizzard in North Dakota caused it to collapse.

The university was forced to cancel all the activities that were scheduled in the bubble, which is on the grounds of the athletic facility. The bubble has been used as a fallback location for softball games when weather is poor. And, MSU planned to hold a spring football game in the bubble, which is also used for various sports practices.

Athletic director Andy Carter says the university is waiting for the company that supplied the bubble in 2016 to send representatives to assess the damage and how much it would cost to repair it.