Minot State University biology department has space for potential COVID vaccine storage

With an Emergency Use Authorization all but certain to come from the Food and Drug Administration, shipments of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine are expected to begin in the coming days.

But where will they be stored once they arrive? Minot State University is one potential location.

The school has medical-grade freezers to provide the necessary storage, in case facilities like Trinity and First District Health need help preserving the vaccine.

A biology professor says the opportunity to help the greater community is very meaningful.

“I’ve been in research for a long, long time. I’ve used these freezers routinely and so it’s kinda cool to think about just a basic piece of my equipment being needed for at least backup storage the vaccine here,” Dr. Heidi Super said.

The Pfizer vaccine needs to be stored at 70 degrees below zero. The freezer at Minot State can reach 80 below.