Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Minot State University biology department has space for potential COVID vaccine storage

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

With an Emergency Use Authorization all but certain to come from the Food and Drug Administration, shipments of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine are expected to begin in the coming days.

But where will they be stored once they arrive? Minot State University is one potential location.

The school has medical-grade freezers to provide the necessary storage, in case facilities like Trinity and First District Health need help preserving the vaccine.

A biology professor says the opportunity to help the greater community is very meaningful.

“I’ve been in research for a long, long time. I’ve used these freezers routinely and so it’s kinda cool to think about just a basic piece of my equipment being needed for at least backup storage the vaccine here,” Dr. Heidi Super said.

The Pfizer vaccine needs to be stored at 70 degrees below zero. The freezer at Minot State can reach 80 below.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Friday, December 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Jordyn Goldzweig

Camping Up

Vaccine Storage

Minot Church

Guilty Sweets

Senators hope defense bill passes, even with President Trump's threats to veto

Christmas Cards

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/11

Santa Run

A weekend cool down

FURRY FRIDAY DEC 11

NDC DEC 11

UMary Men's Basketball

Mandan Boy's Basketball

Hettinger-Scranton Girl's Basketball

Velva Wrestling

SYSK: Chad Berger

Local coach, sheriff's office employee fired after viral video hitting child player

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss