Minot State University breaks ground on Summer Theatre renovation

Minot State University’s Summer Theater has been entertaining audiences since 1970.

50 years later, the Minot State Development Foundation broke ground Thursday morning on phase one of renovations for the amphitheater.

Construction will begin Monday for the $2 million project with an end date of May 2021.

Upgrades will be focused on accessibility and increased seating.

One member of the Summer Theatre staff says the changes show the power of community.

“To be cliche it’s a dream come true but it’s also a rewarding feeling to know that there’s just so many people that believe in something that I believe in and that we’re all coming together to make that dream happen,” MSU Summer Theatre Artistic Director Chad Gifford.

Additional fundraising is needed for phase two which has a set start date of August 2021.