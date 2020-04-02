Minot State University broadcasting department looks to add social media option

Social media has grown tremendously over the years. From individuals to businesses, everyone is utilizing the infinite world of the internet.

Now, Minot State University is looking into an update to their broadcasting major — dedicated solely to social media.

Minot State is looking to add a social media option to its Broadcasting and Professional Communication major.

Students take classes such as Social Media Writing and Design along with Web design courses.

A Broadcasting Professor at MSU says being skilled in social media presents plenty of opportunities for college graduates.

“It’s a really exciting opportunity for college students to build their skill set there because there’s such high demand within these organizations and there’s opportunities for a lot of jobs out there,” Alison McAfee, professor of Broadcasting and Professional Communication said.

For more information about the Minot State Broadcasting and Professional Communication Department, click HERE.

