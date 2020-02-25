Minot State University Excited About Future Beavers

Making the transition from high school to college can be intimidating, but to help ease some nerves, Minot State University along with many other colleges are nearing their college campus preview tours.

The Beavers will host theirs on April 4. Campus previews are important because aspiring students have the chance to meet with faculty, current students and tour campus.

MSU Admissions Counselor Sal Rodriguez said if you can’t make the event, they offer virtual tours on computers and smartphones.

“It’s important for them because they get the information they need to make the best decision for them and ultimately we’re not here to persuade students or anything we just want to inform them with the best information,” he said.

To register for this event: Click Here