MINOT, N.D. (KXNET)– Now that school is officially out, it’s the teachers’ turn to hit the books. A tech collaboration is delivering a cyber boot camp at six locations across North Dakota — including Minot State University.

The camp will be held June 6 and 7, and it hopes to help K-12 teachers who have little experience with technology learn about the fun and creative aspects of digital programs. Minot State’s Assistant Professor of Computer Science says that the timing for the course couldn’t be more perfect, as recent legislation makes us the first state in the nation to require cybersecurity education.

Attendees can return to their classroom with a technology toolbox, a $200 stipend, and a graduate credit through Minot State or Valley City State University.

For more information on the learning modules, or to register for the camp, visit this page. The registration deadline is May 31.