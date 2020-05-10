Minot State University gets ready to kick off virtual week for 2020 graduates

Colleges and universities in the state will be holding online graduation ceremonies in the next few weeks.

Minot State has decided to take the virtual route as well — but with a little spin. The University will be celebrating over 500 graduates all week with online contests and social media activities.

The school’s director of marketing, says this is not only a week for graduates to celebrate.. but also for faculty and staff.

“It’s a chance for faculty and staff to look towards next week and go..we did it. We got those students through,” said Teresa Loftesnes. Director of Marketing.

The virtual week will kick off tomorrow.. and end on Friday. Minot State is still planning to hold an in-person ceremony in the fall.