Minot State University gets ready to kick off virtual week for 2020 graduates

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Colleges and universities in the state will be holding online graduation ceremonies in the next few weeks.

Minot State has decided to take the virtual route as well — but with a little spin. The University will be celebrating over 500 graduates all week with online contests and social media activities.

The school’s director of marketing, says this is not only a week for graduates to celebrate.. but also for faculty and staff.

“It’s a chance for faculty and staff to look towards next week and go..we did it. We got those students through,” said Teresa Loftesnes. Director of Marketing.

The virtual week will kick off tomorrow.. and end on Friday. Minot State is still planning to hold an in-person ceremony in the fall.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

S.D. Checkpoint Controversy

Thumbnail for the video titled "S.D. Checkpoint Controversy"

Foster Pets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Foster Pets"

Robert One Minute 5-9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-9"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 5-9-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 5-9-20"

Golf Spring Championships

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Spring Championships"

Zoo Opens in Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Zoo Opens in Bismarck"

Stanley Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stanley Baseball"

Biker Clubs Give 6-year-old Unforgettable Birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Biker Clubs Give 6-year-old Unforgettable Birthday"

TRNP Opens Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "TRNP Opens Saturday"

Case Numbers ND Watch May 9th

Thumbnail for the video titled "Case Numbers ND Watch May 9th"

Bismarck Larks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks"

Baseball Tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball Tournament"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/8"

NDHSCA Award

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDHSCA Award"

Central McLean Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Central McLean Softball"

Friday, May 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, May 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Youthworks Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Youthworks Bismarck"

Financial Strain

Thumbnail for the video titled "Financial Strain"

Radiologic Tech. in NYC

Thumbnail for the video titled "Radiologic Tech. in NYC"

Community Garden

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community Garden"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge