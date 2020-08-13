Minot State University granted $750K amid nationwide special education teacher shortage

A shortage of special education teachers across North Dakota has prompted the Department of Public Instruction to help out.

Monday, the department selected Minot State University to receive a $750,000 grant provided as a part of the CARES Act.

The money will be used to pay for scholarships for para-professionals pursuing special education degrees.

The chair of that department told KX News this money will help clear the way for students to learn.

“We know that there’s a number of different reasons for that whether it’s financial, or in our research that we’ve done here, we found that there were barriers for paraprofessionals, specifically, financially as well as needing flexible content,” Chairperson of the Department of Special Education at Minot State University Holly Pedersen said.

The grant is big enough to cover 20 scholarships for would-be special education teachers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

