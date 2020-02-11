Minot State University Helping With Tax Season

Tax season is upon us and Minot State University wants to help take away some of the stress.

The university is offering tax assistance through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program or VITA.

The program will be offered every Tuesday and Thursday from 4 to 7:30 p.m. until April 7. Services are available and free for any age group earning less than $55,000 a year. All tax prep will be done by fully-trained accounting students.

“Students get to practice what they learn in the classroom which is great for them. Students really enjoy doing this. They love to be able to help people and they love the appreciation that the community really shows to them,” said MSU Assistant Professor Nicole Wald.

Those interested in tax preparation can call 701-858-3122.