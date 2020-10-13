Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Minot State University hiring contact tracers to help identify cases within school

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

After a spike in cases a few weeks ago, a local university is doing what it can to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Minot State University is hiring 15 contact tracers to handle the caseload within college students and staff.

The vice president of student affairs says there are currently 10 active cases on campus.

He also says between 400 and 700 students attend mass testing events every week.

The goal is to notify close contacts as soon as possible, ideally, within 12 to 24 hours, to slow the spread.

“It’s stressful when you get this phone call and I’ve been on that end of the phone call. It’s a humbling moment, however, the better information that you have, the better chance that you’re going to have a successful isolation or quarantine,” said Kevin Harmon, vice president of student affairs at MSU.

The position is part-time and pays $22 per hour. To apply, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Bottineau Outbreak Follow

Bridge Collapse Follow

Bismarck Cross Country

Velva Volleyball

Dickinson Trinity Football

Tuesday, October 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

CNA Help

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10-13

Kids Social Learning

Flood Protection Update

Class B Volleyball

Robert Suhr Kx News 6:20am Forecast 10-13-20

Robert One Minute 1-13

NDC OCT 13

Somerset Cases

Minot Murals

Fenner Family Fundraiser

Flasher Volleyball

Century Girl's Swimming

Monday, October 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss