Minot State University hiring contact tracers to help identify cases within school

After a spike in cases a few weeks ago, a local university is doing what it can to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Minot State University is hiring 15 contact tracers to handle the caseload within college students and staff.

The vice president of student affairs says there are currently 10 active cases on campus.

He also says between 400 and 700 students attend mass testing events every week.

The goal is to notify close contacts as soon as possible, ideally, within 12 to 24 hours, to slow the spread.

“It’s stressful when you get this phone call and I’ve been on that end of the phone call. It’s a humbling moment, however, the better information that you have, the better chance that you’re going to have a successful isolation or quarantine,” said Kevin Harmon, vice president of student affairs at MSU.

The position is part-time and pays $22 per hour. To apply, click here.