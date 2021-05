Minot State University awarded 656 degrees, including 576 undergraduate and 80 graduate, to 648 students as its Class of 2021, the university announced Monday.

Minot State’s 106th Commencement will be live with limited capacity starting at 10 a.m. on Friday.

MSU will honor its 2021 and 2020 graduating classes at the ceremony, as 2020’s live event was canceled due to COVID-19.

