MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Minot State University is hosting a book drive to collect gently used children’s books for the annual MSU homecoming parade.

There are designated bins to donate books at the following locations:

Gymagic Gymnastics

The View Assisted Living

The YMCA

Main Street Books

Swain Hall (MSU Campus) Office 218J

The drive ends on April 30.