MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — High schoolers in North Dakota just started fall classes, but it’s already time for many of them to think about the future.

The college and career fair at Minot State had over 30 businesses and 31 different colleges that set up booths.

720 students from 18 different schools were expected to attend and students could pick up flyers, stickers, and more from all the booths.

It is like the board game of life; you can choose the career path or the college path, but here it’s real life and you can see many different options.

MSU keeps in touch with schools throughout the year, to plan the dates of Futurepalooza so students don’t miss anything at their schools.

New Town, Nedrose, and many more schools had students attending.

Also, some of the colleges that set up shop were the University of North Dakota, Black Hills University, Valley City College, Concordia College, and more.

RDO Equipment Company, the Air Force, the Marines, Ackerman Estvold, and a lot more businesses were also on site.

“The purpose is really just to cultivate those connections with businesses or colleges and some students may not want to go to college and that way they can see other career fields that they can go into or how to get started at different colleges as well,” said Emily Norman, admissions counselor at Minot State University.

Some students were interested in colleges that have programs in careers they want to look into.

“It piqued my interest because they have like very good business classes and then they have some scholarships I am also interested in,” said Rafael Lopez, a student at Nedrose High School.

“I am kinda interested in NDSU because they have a good science program and I want to be a veterinarian, so they have a good veterinarian science there,” said Kaedin Bader, a student at Nedrose High School.

Avery DeMarce, a student from New Town, says she wants to go into social work.

“At MSU, I was told they have you pick a job. They are going to give you a job but they are not sure if you are going to get paid and with that one, it is an internship, and also you are getting paid,” said Avery DeMarce, a student from New Town High School.

She really liked the University of Moorhead because they had programs that she and all of her friends could go to as well.

Titan Machinery was on hand to give some advice.

“We partner with a diesel tech school you know Wahpeton or Wil-Tech some of that effect. We bring them on, put them through the program. They come and work for us, while they are going to school. Then after school, they have a job,” said Jeremy Haugen, the general manager of Titan Machinery Minot.

Haugen said it was well worth their time to come here and meet with the students because the students seemed really excited about their opportunities.

Emily Norman from MSU says many of the schools will sometimes eat at the Beaver Cafe before they head back to school, so they can get a taste of college dining.