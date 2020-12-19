Minot State University keeping its food pantry full for those on campus during break

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In 2019, the Association of American Colleges and Universities conducted a survey which found that 24 percent of students at four-year institutions faced food insecurity. Meaning, they don’t have consistent access to enough food.

At Minot State University, a food pantry sponsored by the college is doing its part to combat this issue.

Over the holiday break, some students and staff are staying on campus with limited dining resources and staff say filling those gaps is important.

A recent grant allowed the food pantry to be restocked, which helps keep all of those on campus happy and healthy.

“If a student or even a faculty or staff can run to the food pantry and grab whatever they need to help get them through the week or til their next paycheck that’s really helpful,” Deacon of Minot State Lutheran Campus Ministries Anna Dykeman said.

Dykeman says there also been holding food drives to help provide supplies.


Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Class B Basketball

WDA Hockey

WDA Basketball

Minot Vaccines

Justice for North Dakota's Tribal Nations: The long journey so far, and what's still ahead

Friday, December 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Renee Cooper

5th Medical Wing Recognition

Lions Giving

Saul's, 10 North Main

Kirkwood Mall

COVID in Prisons

Holiday Heart Attacks

Teacher of the Year

Closet 127

Colder this afternoon and weekend rain/snow chances

Toys for Tots

NDC DEC 18

High School Hockey

Class B Basketball

More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories