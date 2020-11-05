Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Minot State University launches contact tracing team

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Minot State University has launched its very own contact tracing team.

The team of 15 officially began making contact this week with people who test positive.

The close contact team is responsible for reaching students, staff and faculty within the university community.

Having its own contact tracing team within the campus has allowed the school to quickly address cases.

“The students want their university lives. They want their, you know, the sports they play for. They want their academic success. And the only way that we can keep universities functioning, keep sports on the field, keep choir singing, is to do these tracings and to act upon this as quickly as we possibly can,” said Jamie Bechtold, the lead of Minot State’s contact tracing team.

The Minot State contact tracing team has also been helping track cases at Williston State College and the Dakota College at Bottineau.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

College Contact Tracers

KX Convo: Dr. Mateo

Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Cases Surging

AG, Governor Clash

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/4

Parks and Rec

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/4

Meet the Candidates

Veterans Voices

The Quarter Test

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 11/4

Wednesday's Forecast: Very warm before weekend rain & snow

Election Hopes

High School Volleyball

Coping With Election Loss

KX Convo: Michael Cruz

Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Long Lines

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/3

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss