Minot State University launches contact tracing team

Minot State University has launched its very own contact tracing team.

The team of 15 officially began making contact this week with people who test positive.

The close contact team is responsible for reaching students, staff and faculty within the university community.

Having its own contact tracing team within the campus has allowed the school to quickly address cases.

“The students want their university lives. They want their, you know, the sports they play for. They want their academic success. And the only way that we can keep universities functioning, keep sports on the field, keep choir singing, is to do these tracings and to act upon this as quickly as we possibly can,” said Jamie Bechtold, the lead of Minot State’s contact tracing team.

The Minot State contact tracing team has also been helping track cases at Williston State College and the Dakota College at Bottineau.