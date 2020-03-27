Minot State University nursing students go virtual

University nursing students across the country are facing unprecedented times as schools move to remote instruction due to COVID-19.

Minot State University is one school whose nursing department now has to rely on virtual simulations instead of hands-on activities to get experience.

Students normally volunteer hours at Trinity Hosptial and other facilities to complete their degree, but now their courses are solely online.

A Minot State nursing instructor says there are still vital lessons students will learn even without person-to-person contact.

“Emergency situations come up where you have to decide what do I do? Communication situations with families. So they get a lot of — They aren’t touching the patient but they get to do all the decision making, the critical thinking and making those decisions, delegating to other personnel as well just like in real life,” said Kim Tiedman, an MSU nursing professor.

Tiedman says the interactive courses will be implemented next week.