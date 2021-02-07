Minot State University offering free tax help

Student volunteers from Minot State University are providing free tax preparation services this spring.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program was originally created by the IRS to assist low-income taxpayers in filling out and filing their forms.

At Minot State, the services are offered to those earning less than $55,000 a year, and small businesses.

The program’s director says it has benefits for those who receive the services, and the students performing them.

“Students really gain by being able to put into practice what they learn in class which is really the best way to learn and then the community really benefits those uncomplicated tax returns shouldn’t cost taxpayers money to have their obligation met,” Minot State VITA Program Director Nicole Wald said.

The services are available now through April 7th, you can learn how to make an appointment by CLICKING HERE.