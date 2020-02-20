Minot State University offering new cybersecurity and operations degree

In this Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo a woman types on a keyboard in New York. Cybersecurity researchers say a coordinated cyberespionage campaign has targeted U.N. relief agencies, the International Red Cross and other non-governmental organizations groups for the past 10 months. The California cybersecurity outfit Lookout says the campaign, which uses phishing to harvest passwords from mobile phones and computers, is still active. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

Minot State University is offering a new major and minor in cybersecurity and operations, which will train students to combat cybersecurity risks and hazards beginning the 2020-21 school year.

“Our cybersecurity major and minor is intended to equip a student with the knowledge and skills to defend computer operating systems, networks, and data from cyberattacks,” Scott Kast, Minot State math and computer science chair and professor, said. “These skills will be taught using both theoretical and hands-on approaches.”

The cybersecurity and operations degree intends to help combat poor configuration of cloud services.

Cybersecurity Ventures predicts there will be 3.5 million unfilled cybersecurity positions by 2021, up from 1 million in 2014. The cybersecurity unemployment rate dropped to zero percent in 2016 and has remained there ever since.

“Cybersecurity is important because it encompasses everything that pertains to protecting our sensitive data, personally identifiable information, protected health information, personal information, intellectual property, data, and governmental and industry information systems from the theft and damage attempted by criminals and advisories,” Kast said.

The degree is only offered on-campus.