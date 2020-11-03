Minot State University offers new Ojibwe language course

A new language course is coming in Spring 2021, with the addition of LANG:299 Ojibwe.

The course will be taught by Alex Decoteau, Minot State Universtiy adjunct professor.

In a press release, MSU said while there are a handful of second language learners currently learning Ojibwe, the numbers are slight. Knowing only one fluent elder on his reservation, Decoteau wants to help keep the language alive.

Decoteau, who is a member of The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians, also teaches native language, tribal government, and tribal history at the Turtle Mountain Community High School on the Turtle Mountain Chippewa Reservation.

Priority registration is currently open for currently enrolled Minot State students. Spring 2021 classes are scheduled to begin on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, after 4 p.m.