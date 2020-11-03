Minot State University offers new Ojibwe language course

Local News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

A new language course is coming in Spring 2021, with the addition of LANG:299 Ojibwe.

The course will be taught by Alex Decoteau, Minot State Universtiy adjunct professor.

In a press release, MSU said while there are a handful of second language learners currently learning Ojibwe, the numbers are slight. Knowing only one fluent elder on his reservation, Decoteau wants to help keep the language alive.

Decoteau, who is a member of The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians, also teaches native language, tribal government, and tribal history at the Turtle Mountain Community High School on the Turtle Mountain Chippewa Reservation.

Priority registration is currently open for currently enrolled Minot State students. Spring 2021 classes are scheduled to begin on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, after 4 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 11/3

Your Election Day Forecast

NDC NOV 3RD

Bismarck Football

Class B Volleyball

Veterans Voices

Mandan iPhone Scam

Together Banner

North Dakota Birthday

ATW: Bishop Ryan Football

ATW: Rugby Cross Country

ATW: Sean Korsmo

Monday, November 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

ATW: Bowman County Cross Country

KX Convo: Marisa Haman

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/2

Home Destroyed

Newburg Breakfasts

Grain Dust

Final Prep

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss