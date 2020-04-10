Minot State University organization promotes fun and positivity through online events

Live Now
College students across the United States have been in remote online courses for a few weeks now.

Not only are students completing academics online, some campuses are also offering online events and games for people to participate in.

Minot State University’s “MSU Life” program has transitioned to online venues for their events like Facebook Live and Instagram.

The organization puts on events like bingo and trivia multiple times a week to bring students together virtually.

One student director says it’s important to maintain a sense of ‘campus life’ at a time like this.

“The feedback has been really good and honestly there’s not like a lot of room for negativity right now because that’s like what our world is right now. And if we’re focused on being positive like that’s how the people around us are gonna act too,” MSU Life Student Director Payton Bland said.

