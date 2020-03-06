Minot State University Preparing For Coronavirus

As the coronavirus outbreak increases, people are looking at how to make changes to avoid the spread.

In a major announcement Friday, the University of Washington said they would move all classes online for the rest of the semester for their 50,000 students.

As students take off for spring break these next couple weeks, colleges, like Minot State University, are concerned that students could bring back the coronavirus unintentionally.

“Fear is probably not the right word, this is a resilient community. Thinking back to the 2011 flood that we had here in Minot and I think people responded pretty well, but certainly, we need to exercise quite a bit of diligence in how we come to terms with this,” MSU Vice President of Administration Brent Winiger said.

The World Health Organization has coronavirus at about 100,000 cases around the world and in 80 countries, and with students traveling for spring break, the threat is real for college campuses.

“We’re starting up a response team just because we don’t know all the situations we might run into. There is guidance coming from CDC as well as other government agencies about how we should be responding to this particular situation,” Winiger said.

One student said staying clean isn’t something new, he just hopes others catch on and protect themselves as well.

“I’ve always been a germ freak. I always wash my hands, make sure I cough in my shoulder and I don’t touch a lot of people or let people touch me,” he said.

The North Dakota Department of Health said there have been no official reported cases across the state, but Winiger said that’s not going to stop the campus from taking precautionary actions.

“We just ordered in 80 motion-activated hand sanitizers, we’re installing these even as we speak. This is actually my first time using one here on campus. Hopefully, this will be another level of protection for our campus community,” Winiger said.

MSU staff said they don’t plan on suspending classes in the near future but will continue taking precautionary measures.