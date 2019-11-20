Closings
Minot State University receives $1 million donation from alum

Minot State University announced a $1 million gift from alum Roger Looyenga.

The donation will set up the Roger and Ann Looyenga Leadership Center, which will offer leadership courses at the college.

Students will have the opportunity to earn a certificate, nine total credits or have a concentration, which is 12 credits.

“That’s what leadership is all about is inspiring others to do things perhaps they wouldn’t have done without having involvement in leadership,” said Roger.

“And, I think too, enabling faster arch of knowledge for students,” said Ann.

“I think oftentimes we expect that you learn leadership as an adult, but it can be highly impactful to start developing those skills and honing those skills when you’re a student.”

MSU is hoping to have the Leadership Center ready for students next fall.

