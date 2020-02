Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States. The annual Minot Out of the Darkness Community Walk is coming to Oak Park on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 12 p.m. to support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s (AFSP) education and support programs and its goal to reduce the annual U.S. rate of suicide 20 percent by the year 2025.

“Suicide touches 1 in 5 American families. We hope that by walking we will draw attention to this issue and keep other families from experiencing a suicide loss. Our ultimate goal is to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide,” said Twyla Hofer, Minot Out of the Darkness Community Walk Co-Chair.